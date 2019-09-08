Menu

Video: ‘Game of his life’ – These Arsenal fans react to Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s masterclass for Armenia

Some Arsenal fans couldn’t believe that star Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who was recently loaned out to Roma, turned in a phenomenal display for Armenia vs Bosnia.

Arsenal attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan turned in a sensational performance for Armenia against Bosnia in his country’s European Championships qualifier earlier today.

The star scored two goals and provided two assists as he inspired his country to a 4-2 win.

Mkhitaryan was used in a central attacking midfield role, for the Gunners the Armenian has largely been used on the wings – a position where he fails to make this kind of impact.

The former Manchester United ace faced off against Gunners teammate Sead Kolasinac in the clash. Mkhitaryan certainly made sure that he came away with bragging rights.

Take a look at the star’s opener for his country below:

The star followed that up with a superb finish in the 66th minute:

The ace didn’t stop there as he added an assist in the 77th minute:

Mkhitaryan could have come away from the game with a hat-trick, but his last-minute effort was turned into the net by Bosnia’s defender:

Here’s some hilarious reaction to the star’s masterclass for his country:

Arsenal will be hoping that the 30-year-old attacking midfielder can carry this form into his loan spell with Roma, perhaps the Gunners can sell the ace to the Italian giants after a successful loan.

Alternatively, Mkhitaryan could return to north London and finally become the player that fans expected when he was brought to the Emirates in a swap deal involving Alexis Sanchez.

