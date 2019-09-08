Some Arsenal fans couldn’t believe that star Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who was recently loaned out to Roma, turned in a phenomenal display for Armenia vs Bosnia.

Arsenal attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan turned in a sensational performance for Armenia against Bosnia in his country’s European Championships qualifier earlier today.

The star scored two goals and provided two assists as he inspired his country to a 4-2 win.

Mkhitaryan was used in a central attacking midfield role, for the Gunners the Armenian has largely been used on the wings – a position where he fails to make this kind of impact.

The former Manchester United ace faced off against Gunners teammate Sead Kolasinac in the clash. Mkhitaryan certainly made sure that he came away with bragging rights.

Take a look at the star’s opener for his country below:

What a start! ?? Armenia have taken the lead through the captain, Henrikh Mkhitaryan! ? Watch their clash with Bosnia & Herzegovina live on Sky Sports Football now! pic.twitter.com/b8asQfKOD1 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 8, 2019

The star followed that up with a superb finish in the 66th minute:

We tried to warn you. Henrikh Mkhitaryan let loose from the shackles of Emery would tear any League apart. Mkhitaryan under Paulo Fonseca should be illegal. pic.twitter.com/jQ20swK0OY — out of context mustafi ? ? ? (@Abhimeyang) September 8, 2019

It's Mkhitaryan again! ? The Arsenal loanee finishes off a wonderful move for Armenia as he slams it into the roof of the net! ? Watch live on Sky Sports Football now! pic.twitter.com/ppjes58fm5 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 8, 2019

The ace didn’t stop there as he added an assist in the 77th minute:

Mkhitaryan with the assist this time to put Armenia up 3-2 v Bosnia ?#ArmeniaBosnia pic.twitter.com/YU7pvLNZe0 — AS Roma Nation ? (@ASR_Nation) September 8, 2019

Mkhitaryan could have come away from the game with a hat-trick, but his last-minute effort was turned into the net by Bosnia’s defender:

Mkhitaryan shot turned in by Loncar for Bosnia OG to make it 4-2 #ArmeniaBosnia pic.twitter.com/qRhP4v4wFu — AS Roma Nation ? (@ASR_Nation) September 8, 2019

Here’s some hilarious reaction to the star’s masterclass for his country:

Mkhitaryan having a better 90 mins for Armenia than 18 months at Arsenal. Wheres this guy been? — Sam (@sammy_bizzle25) September 8, 2019

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored twice & provided an assist today for Armenia. At this stage, it’s not even surprising anymore. What a player. I can’t believe we let him go. If I was Roma, I’d pay whatever it takes in order to secure his signature permanently. Right, guys? Right? — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) September 8, 2019

Mkhitaryan has scored a brace today for Armenia against Bosnia. Hope he can carry this form to Italy, we need him to have a good season with Roma. — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) September 8, 2019

Mkhitaryan with two goals and an assist for Armenia but when it comes to playing for Arsenal he's completely another different player — Denizo??? (@Denking15) September 8, 2019

Typical he’s dead while at Arsenal and deadly for everyone else ? — steven denham (@StevenDenham01) September 8, 2019

He is a really good player. He needs a team that can leverage that, especially as a number 10. Arsenal isn’t it, neither is the EPL. — Gicheru (@martingicheru) September 8, 2019

Why can’t Mkhitaryan play like that for Arsenal — Malik (@malikhsk) September 8, 2019

Mkhitaryan is playing the game of his life. Can't string two passes together at Arsenal but scores two and assists one vs Bosnia. — lIIllIIlllIIIIllIIIl (@G8NNER) September 8, 2019

Why couldn’t this mkhitaryan show up at arsenal ?. — The Southern Guy (@ariesvibez) September 8, 2019

Mkhitaryan with 2 goals and 2 assists for Armenia! Amazing what leaving Arsenal can do for a player. — Colin Phillips (@bigtallphillips) September 8, 2019

Mkhitaryan brace and an assist just after he leaves Arsenal, can't make this up? — Flappyhandski (@Faaabianskiii) September 8, 2019

Mkhitaryan in BVB-mode for Armenia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina. Two goals and an assist. Been superb in this game. #AFC #FPL — Señor Davis (@suemesir) September 8, 2019

Arsenal will be hoping that the 30-year-old attacking midfielder can carry this form into his loan spell with Roma, perhaps the Gunners can sell the ace to the Italian giants after a successful loan.

Alternatively, Mkhitaryan could return to north London and finally become the player that fans expected when he was brought to the Emirates in a swap deal involving Alexis Sanchez.