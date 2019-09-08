Menu

Video: Kosovo inspired by Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold as they score from quick corner

Kosovo’s manager must be a big Liverpool fan, the Dardanians scored from a quickly taken corner that seemed to be inspired by Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In the 65th minute of Kosovo’s European Championships qualifier against the Czech Republic yesterday, Kosovo caught their opponents out with a masterful corner tactic.

The side decided to take the corner quickly, just like Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold did at Anfield, their decision certainly paid off as Mergim Vojvoda was left completely open to slot the ball into the back of the net.

Check out Kosovo’s genius tactic in action below:

Alexander-Arnold’s infamous quick corner was turned in by Divock Origi, firing Liverpool past Barcelona and into the Champions League final (Barcelona fans look away):

Gareth Southgate will have to give his England side a quick reminder to stay focused at all times, the Three Lions’ upcoming opponents seem quite crafty and they’ll have to be at their best to beat Kosovo.

