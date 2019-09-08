Menu

Video: Leandro Carvalho scores ridiculous ‘trivela’ goal directly from a corner vs Corinthians

Ceara ace Leandro Carvalho pulled off a sensational strike against Corinthians this weekend, as he scored directly from a corner with the outside of his boot.

With his side 2-1 down to Corinthians in injury time, Carvalho stepped up to the plate and bagged an equaliser for his side in truly stunning fashion.

As he stood over the ball seemingly ready to take a corner, Carvalho instead went for goal with the outside of his boot, as he scored an insane ‘trivela’ goal to level the scores right at the depth.

Pick THAT one out!

Pictures via Premiere Sport

