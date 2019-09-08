Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is set to pen a new mega-money deal with the Serie A outfit, news which comes amid the player being linked with a move to Man United.

According to Football Italia, Milinkovic-Savic was linked with United, as well as other big clubs like PSG and Inter Milan this summer, however ultimately, the Serbian opted to stay in the Italian capital beyond this summer’s transfer window.

And now, it seems like Lazio are going to take the opportunity to tie the 24-year-old down to a new contract at the Stadio Olimpico.

As per Il Messaggero, via Football Italia, Lazio are looking to hand Milinkovic-Savic an extension to his current contract, with the Italian giants also looking to insert a €100M+ release clause into the Serb’s deal.

Should Milinkovic-Savic end up penning a new deal with Lazio that contains a big release clause of more than €100M, it won’t come as good news for United should they be actually end up making a move for him in the future.

During his time with Lazio, the midfielder has managed to bag a total of 31 goals and 19 assists in 164 games in all competitions, an impressive return to say the least.

With form like that, it’s easy to see why the 24-year-old was being linked with moves to some of Europe’s biggest clubs this summer.

If Milinkovic-Savic ends up signing this new deal, it seems like any club that are still interested in singing him are going to have to fork out a hefty sum in order to land the player’s signature in the near future…