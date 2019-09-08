Man City have been dealt some worrying news, after Ilkay Gundogan was forced to return to the club early from international duty after the midfielder picked up an illness.

As per Sky Sports, Gundogan has been sent home by the German national team after the 28-year-old after he picked up a cold whilst with Die Mannschaft.

Germany even came out on Twitter to confirm the news themselves, with Gundogan now ruled out of his side’s clash against Northern Ireland tomorrow because of this.

?? @IlkayGuendogan has been diagnosed with a cold and will not be available for #NIRGER on Monday. The midfielder has left the team hotel in Belfast to return home. Get well soon, Ilkay! #DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/N2lhyhDJzS — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) September 8, 2019

Given that it’s just a cold, City fans shouldn’t be worrying about whether the German will miss any of their upcoming games, as illnesses like this usually clear up in a matter of days.

However, should this illness manifest into something more than a cold, we could potentially see the German miss City’s next match – against Norwich in the Premier League.

Gundogan has been a key member of City’s first team squad these past few years, with the German continuing to be that so far this season.

The former Dortmund man has played in all of his side’s games so far this term, something that highlights just how important a player he’s become for Guardiola’s side.

It’ll be interesting to see how quickly Gundogan manages to recover from this illness, and whether the midfielder will be made to miss any of his side’s future matches because of it.

However, seeing as it is just a cold, we should see Gundogan playing some part against Norwich at Carrow Road next weekend.