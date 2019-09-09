Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic who is yet to make a start this season.

The Serbian international joined the Red Devils from Chelsea in 2017 for a transfer fee of £40 million according to BBC. He has so far made 88 appearances for the club, scoring three goals and providing as many assists.

Last season, the Serb made 38 appearances, scoring against Huddersfield Town. However, this year, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has benched him, preferring Scott McTominay to partner Paul Pogba in central midfield.

After being an unused substitute in Manchester United’s first three matches, Matic played 22 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Southampton at Old Trafford.

According to Calciomercato, Inter Milan are interested in signing the 31-year-old whose contract with the Red Devils expires in the summer. The Nerazzurri have already signed two players fro Manchester United in Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Matic’s contract expires in the summer but there is an option to extend it. The Serb will certainly not be content warming the bench which he may have to do for most of the season as McTominay has done well so far.

A move to Inter Milan might give Matic more first-team football. However, Manchester United may want to keep him as a backup option as there’s no doubt that the Serb is a pretty good defensive midfielder. Hence, the Nerazzurri won’t find it easy to sign him.

Provided he moves to Inter, Matic will be reunited with Antonio Conte who managed him at Chelsea.