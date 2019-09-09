AC Milan have reportedly received a boost as rumoured target Memphis Depay is said to be ready to move on from Lyon next year.

The Rossoneri were busy in the transfer window, bringing in six new signings in the form of Rade Krunic, Theo Hernandez, Leo Duarte, Ismael Bennacer, Rafael Leao and Ante Rebic.

Time will tell whether or not that’s enough for them to break back into the top four in Serie A this season, but further reinforcements could be on the cards.

As reported by Calciomercato, Milan target Depay isn’t interested in renewing his Lyon contract and has made his intentions clear to the Ligue 1 outfit that he wishes to move on.

That in turn is said to be a possible boost for the Italian giants, although it’s added that Lyon value the Dutch international at €60m which could be a major issue as much will depend on Milan’s desire and financial ability to match those demands.

Depay, 25, has enjoyed an excellent spell with Lyon, scoring 43 goals and providing 42 assists in 120 appearances following his disappointing stint with Man Utd.

With that in mind, it may well be a sensible long-term plan from Milan to sign him, with loanee Ante Rebic staying with the club for two years on a temporary basis before a decision will be needed on his future.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato add following a summer filled with exit speculation, Franck Kessie is eager to prove his worth to Milan to convince them that he still has a crucial role to play for coach Marco Giampaolo in order to not only stay at San Siro, but to also earn a new contract.

The 22-year-old has been a fundamental figure for Milan since arriving from Atalanta in 2017 having made 98 appearances in the last two-and-a-bit seasons, but he must now prove he is showing signs of improvement to take his game to the next level and earn a long-term stay at the club.