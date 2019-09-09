AC Milan are reportedly still eyeing a move for Udinese playmaker Rodrigo De Paul, while they could opt to offload a key figure in January.

The Italian giants have had a mixed start to the new Serie A season, as they suffered a defeat to Udinese in their opening game of the campaign before bouncing back with a win over Brescia.

They’ll be hoping to build on that after the international break in a difficult trip to Verona, but speculation over possible transfer dealings refuses to go away despite the window closing last week.

Milan added six new faces to their squad this past summer, with coach Marco Giampaolo getting the backing of the hierarchy to try and stamp his mark on the squad.

However, according to Calciomercato, they could still move for De Paul, although it’s noted that the Udinese ace could cost them up to €30m.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a steady spell with the Serie A outfit, scoring 18 goals and providing 21 assists in 114 appearances while breaking into the Argentina squad.

With an ability to play on the left wing as well as in midfield, he could be a useful addition for Giampaolo, but time will tell if Milan opt to launch a bid in either January or next summer, and if they can indeed reach an agreement with Udinese over a fee with that touted valuation above in mind.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato add Lucas Biglia could be on his way out of the club in January, as with his current contract set to expire next summer and with no suggestion that a renewal is close, Milan could look to axe him before seeing him leave for nothing.

That would ultimately be the sensible choice if a new deal isn’t agreed, as they could pocket a fee which could go towards signing a player to fill that void left behind by the experienced Argentine stalwart to offer cover for summer signing Ismael Bennacer.