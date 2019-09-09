The agent of Roma youngster Nicolo Zaniolo has revealed that Tottenham were serious about his client before shifting their focus elsewhere this summer.

The 20-year-old made a big impression last season as after getting a chance to impress at senior level by Roma, he grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid fear possible last-minute Tottenham hijack for key transfer

While he ended the campaign with six goals and two assists in 36 appearance, his energy, tenacity and technical quality on the ball all ensured that he immediately stood out as a top talent.

In turn, it’s no surprise that he was perhaps attracting interest from elsewhere, and now his agent has revealed that Tottenham were serious about making a move for the Italian international, but ultimately they ended up looking elsewhere and snapped up Giovani Lo Celso.

“He renewed with Roma and is fine at Roma but obviously we enjoyed the great interest of Tottenham, who were the runners up in the Champions League,” Claudio Vigorelli is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail. “Their concrete interest in him shows how good the boy’s season was.

“Spurs thought a lot about Nicolo before taking Lo Celso, they focused their attention on him seriously, more than any other club even beyond the Premier League.”

Roma will undoubtedly be delighted that they managed to keep hold of Zaniolo, and they’ll hope that he can now continue to improve and develop his game to help lead their pursuit of a Champions League qualification spot.

As for Tottenham and Mauricio Pochettino, they’ll similarly be pleased with the acquisition of Lo Celso who was a high quality addition from Real Betis, and so while Zaniolo undoubtedly has a bright future ahead of him, the Premier League giants will still believe that they’ve added another top player to their squad to help them achieve their objectives this season and beyond.