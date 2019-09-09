Jorginho’s agent has responded to speculation linking the Chelsea midfielder with a move to Juventus to reunite with Maurizio Sarri this past summer.

As noted by The Sun back in June, it had been suggested that Sarri would look to reunite with Jorginho in Turin after spells together at Napoli and Chelsea previously.

However, that didn’t materialise as Jorginho remains a Blues player, and it has now been suggested by his agent that the idea of a switch to Juventus was never a serious option in the last transfer window.

“If Sarri tried to take him to Juventus? No, nothing like that has happened,” he is quoted as saying by Calciomercato. “We have a medium to long term project at Chelsea, as we did with Verona and Napoli. He signed a contract for five years and we would like to stay there for at least four more.”

Given Juventus snapped up Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot on free transfers this past summer to add to the quality midfielders that they already had in the squad, it always seemed unlikely that Jorginho would follow Sarri back to Italy after just one season in England.

Having started brightly under Frank Lampard, the Italian international appears to be settling well at Stamford Bridge, and coupled with Sarri having more than enough at his disposal currently to compete and pursue Juve’s objectives, it doesn’t seem as though the pair will be reunited any time soon.

Nevertheless, having had to deal with a transfer ban this summer, time will tell if Lampard has his own ideas to stamp his mark on the squad moving forward and so when the ban is lifted next year, he could opt to make changes to the make up of the group.