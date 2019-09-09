Anthony Stokes convicted of stalking ex-girlfriend, ordered to stay away from her

Former Arsenal and Celtic striker Anthony Stokes has been convicted of stalking his ex-girlfriend and has been banned from making any contact with her for four years.

The 31-year-old is said to have sent countless abusive messages to his ex partner Eilidh Scott, with the Mirror noting that he also harassed her mother to find out her whereabouts.

Stokes has been given an eight-month deferred sentence while being ordered to stay away from her, meaning he must not contact the two women for four years unless arranging time to see his two-year-old son with his ex-partner.

It’s noted that he sent 100 messages a day, with many turning abusive, and so Scott and her family will undoubtedly hope that the conclusion of the case now results in the end of Stokes’ behaviour.

The former Republic of Ireland international is currently plying his trade for Turkish outfit Adana Demirspor, and so he’ll now focus on that spell and look to avoid infringing the terms of his sentencing in order to stay clear of landing in more hot water.