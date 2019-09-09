Menu

Video: Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann pulls off outrageous no-look nutmeg pass for France

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann may have pulled off the skill of the season already with this outrageous piece of play for France.

Watch below as Griezmann somehow perfectly executes a no-look nutmeg pass into the path of a team-mate, combining three quality skills in just one move.

The 28-year-old is clearly enjoying his football right now, having started brightly for Barca since his summer transfer from Atletico Madrid.

Long considered one of the finest goal-scorers in the world, Griezmann is also showing he’s got more than just goals to his game with this delightful piece of flair and creativity.

