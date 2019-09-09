Arsenal reportedly look to have been handed a potential double injury blow with news that Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira picked up knocks in the latest round of international matches.

Physio Room claim Xhaka picked up an injury in action for Switzerland, having been subbed off in the 74th minute of his country’s win over Gibraltar.

The 26-year-old hasn’t had the best start to the season, but remains one of the more senior and experienced members of this Gunners squad.

It’s also unfortunate timing for Arsenal, with Arseblog News also reporting that Torreira also seems to have picked up a knock whilst in action for Uruguay.

The report states Torreira went off at half time in the South American giants’ 2-1 win over Costa Rica, and this looks like leaving Unai Emery very light in midfield when the Premier League starts again this weekend.

AFC do have the likes of Matteo Guendouzi and Dani Ceballos to rely on in that area of the pitch, while Joe Willock could perhaps also be an option, though these are all relatively young players, with loan signing Ceballos also new to the club and to the Premier League following his summer move from Real Madrid.