Barcelona have received positive news on the injury front as Samuel Umtiti hasn’t suffered anything too serious after picking up a foot problem.

The 25-year-old has yet to feature for the Catalan giants so far this season and was limited to just 15 outings last year as injuries and competition for places have pushed him down the pecking order.

It appears as though he has his work cut out for him to displace either Gerard Pique or Clement Lenglet in the side, but picking up injury blows certainly won’t help his cause as Marca note he returned early from the France squad for treatment this week.

Fortunately for the French international though, Mundo Deportivo note that Barcelona have offered an injury update on him and further tests have revealed that he has merely suffered bruising to his foot and hasn’t sustained anything more serious.

That will be a relief for all concerned that it doesn’t appear to be a problem that will sideline Umtiti for too long, although given the knock in training was enough to see him sent back from international duty, it remains to be seen if he’s in contention after the break concludes.

Barcelona face Valencia on Saturday night while the Champions League returns next week too as they open the competition with a trip to Borussia Dortmund.

In turn, with the games coming thick and fast and with coach Ernesto Valverde’s quality and depth in the squad set to be tested, he’ll hope to have Umtiti available at his disposal in the event that he decides to make changes and rotate.

Importantly though, Mundo Deportivo add that Barcelona haven’t provided a timeline on when Umtiti will recover and be available for selection, and so it remains to be seen if he is pushing for involvement in the next two games or not.