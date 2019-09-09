Bolton ace Joe Bunney seriously injured in car crash

Bolton defender Joe Bunney has been seriously injured in a car crash and is in hospital receiving treatment, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has suffered broken ribs and a broken collarbone after the incident, according to the Daily Mirror, and is now recovering in a hospital in Preston.

Bunney is yet to actually play for Bolton after only just joining the club on a free transfer from Northampton Town over the summer.

Bolton fans and indeed everyone in football will no doubt be hoping Bunney can make a speedy recovery after this nasty accident that has left him with such serious injuries.

This is the latest in a dramatic few weeks for Bolton, who have been on the brink of financial collapse, though incidents like this certainly put football into perspective.

Bolton’s focus will now surely be on Bunney’s recovery and helping him and his family through what must be a very difficult time.

A club statement on the player read: “Bolton Wanderers can confirm that Joe Bunney has been involved in a road traffic accident.

“The defender received medical attention for broken ribs and a broken collarbone and is being supported by the club’s medical staff.

“He will remain in hospital for the next 48 hours as a precautionary measure.

“Everybody at Bolton Wanderers wishes Joe a quick recovery.”