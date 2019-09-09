Chelsea have been given some positive injury news as Italy manager Roberto Mancini provides an update on the Emerson Palmieri situation.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form for Frank Lampard’s side so far this season, and is now also a regular for the Italian national team at left-back.

However, there was a worry for Chelsea as Emerson was forced off early in Italy’s game against Finland with an injury, which didn’t initially look like something he might easily shake off.

Mancini, though, has said it isn’t a serious knock and that Emerson was simply taken off quickly as a precaution.

‘It was nothing serious, he stopped to ensure it didn’t get any worse,’ Mancini said after the game, as quoted by the Metro.

Chelsea will now hope the Brazilian-born Italy international can return to the Blues set-up after the international break and continue his strong start to the season.

Lampard’s side haven’t got off to the best start in general, but can take some heart from the performances of players like Emerson, while Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic also seem to have improved under the new manager.

CFC take on Wolves away this weekend when the club football returns.