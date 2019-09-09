Chelsea left-back Emerson has said that the injury he sustained against Finland is nothing serious.

Italy maintained their 100% win record in the Euro 2020 qualifiers by beating Finland 2-1 in Tampere last night. After a goalless first half, Ciro Immobile opened the scoring for the Azzurri through a header, thus scoring his first international goal in two years. Finland equalised thanks to Teemu Pukki’s penalty in the 72nd minute before a spot-kick from Jorginho restored the lead for Italy.

It was delight for the Italian fans but Chelsea fans had a reason to worry as left-back Emerson sustained an injury during the match. However, the 25-year-old said that his injury is nothing serious.

He posted a picture on Twitter with the caption: “Very important victory today guys. Unfortunately I had a small injury, but nothing serious. Let’s continue like this!”

Vittoria molto importante oggi ragazzi. Purtroppo ho avuto un piccolo infortunio, ma niente di grave. Continuiamo cosi! #Azzurri #EuropeansQualifiers pic.twitter.com/LVhW0PLj8t — Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) September 8, 2019

Emerson has gradually become a very important player for Chelsea now, replacing Marcos Alonso as the club’s first-choice left-back. This season, the Italian international has started all of the Blues’ matches so far and the club will be hoping that he maintains his fitness.

Following the international break, Chelsea take on Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.