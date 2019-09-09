Chelsea boss Frank Lampard could have a selection headache on his hands as up to eight players are said to be doubts for the clash with Wolves.

The Blues return to action on Saturday after the international break concludes, and they’ll be looking to now start to pick results up and build some momentum.

SEE MORE: Frank Lampard told this Chelsea star could be surprise source of goals

Having collected just five points from their opening four Premier League games of the season, Lampard will be hoping for more moving forward to keep themselves in contention for a top-four finish.

That starts with a difficult trip to Molineux this weekend, but Lampard could start at a major disadvantage based on the report below.

According to The Sun, up to eight players have now emerged as doubts for that encounter, with Emerson Palmieri, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi, N’Golo Kante, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Pedro and Mateo Kovacic all being tipped to potentially be ruled out of action.

However, as per Sky Sports, Emerson played down reports that his knock was serious, and so the Italian international will be hopeful of featuring.

While some are long-term issues that have seen players sit on the sidelines to open the new campaign, the fact that the number of stars in the treatment room is increasing will be a concern for Chelsea and Lampard as they also prepare for the start of the Champions League next week.

Given their transfer ban, they’ve been forced to look to the same squad this year for the most part with the addition of returning loanees.

Having been unable to bring in reinforcements to stamp his mark on the squad, the last thing that Lampard needs at any stage of the season is to have an injury crisis on his hands, but unfortunately for the Chelsea boss, it appears as though he may well have one this week.

Naturally, he’ll hope that some of the players who are considered questionable can pass late fitness tests, but time will tell if they do indeed get the green light from the medical staff to feature.