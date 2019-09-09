Parma new-boy Matteo Darmian has reflected on his time at Manchester United with a touch of real class after his recent transfer away from Old Trafford.

The Italy international did not have the best of times as a United player, joining the club four years ago and failing to make much of an impression at all, and rather quickly falling down the pecking order.

It’s fair to say most Red Devils supporters won’t miss Darmian’s presence too much as he’d almost become a forgotten man in his final year or two, though the player himself has insisted he would do it all again.

Following his move to Parma, Darmian has reflected on his failed spell with Man Utd, but says he still takes great pride in having worn the shirt of such a big and famous club.

“Signing for Manchester United was easy,” he said at a press conference, as quoted by Football Italia.

“It was a source of pride and responsibility to wear such an important shirt.

“It’s an experience I’d do all over again, on and off the field.”

Even if United fans won’t miss the 29-year-old for what he did on the pitch, most will surely acknowledge this classy response to their club, and appreciate the lack of drama from someone who didn’t play much – something that is becoming all too rare in the modern game.