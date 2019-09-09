Man Utd are reportedly closing in on agreeing a new contract with goalkeeper David de Gea in what would be a huge boost for the club.

The 28-year-old has been an influential figure since joining the Red Devils from Atletico Madrid in 2011, going on to make 366 appearances for the Premier League giants.

In that time, he has firmly established himself as a pivotal part of the side, regularly producing decisive saves to help United continue to work towards achieving their objectives, while emerging as one of the top shot-stoppers in Europe.

With that in mind, Man Utd will have been desperate to secure his long-term future to keep one of their best players at the club and build on that moving forward, and according to The Guardian, they are closing in on a deal with De Gea over a new contract.

It’s claimed that the new agreement could see him earn around £290,000-a-week as a basic wage, and given his current deal is set to expire next summer, it will come as a huge relief for supporters that they are close to avoiding a nightmare scenario of seeing the Spanish international leave.

Should the contract be signed as touted, it will also be a major personal boost to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and proof that the Norwegian tactician is capable of convincing his best players to stay at Old Trafford, despite the struggles that they’re currently going through to compete for major honours.

If he can keep his most talented players at the club and add to that with crucial signings to improve the squad, then perhaps United will have much to look forward to in the more immediate future too.

Having shown his faith in younger players and signings since taking charge, it will undoubtedly be imperative to keep some of the more experienced players at the club to lead the way, and so De Gea seems to tick all the right boxes.