Declan Rice is being tipped to move for a big-money fee in the future, with a transfer to Manchester United making sense, according to former Premier League star Noel Whelan.

The West Ham midfielder is undoubtedly one of the most exciting young talents in the Premier League at the moment and makes sense as a signing Man Utd could be after.

The Red Devils lack quality options in the middle of the park at the moment, with Rice more than likely to prove an upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred, while Ander Herrera still needs replacing after his summer exit to Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan believes Rice is going to be the next big-money Premier League transfer, tipping him to move for £90million or more.

The 20-year-old seems like just the kind of player United could do with splashing the cash on, as they’ve shown they’re willing to do by spending big on two other home-grown stars in Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.

“West Ham have got a really special player on their hands,” Whelan said. “They will struggled to hold on to him, because the big clubs will be hot on his trail.

“I think Declan Rice could be the next player who goes for a Premier League record fee. We have just seen Harry Maguire go for £80million and I wouldn’t be surprised if Rice goes for more than that, above £90million, even.

“He’s young, English, hugely talented and is such a long way from his peak. You look at a team like Man United, who need a midfield anchorman and you can see it happening.

“They don’t mind paying over the odds for a player, as we saw in the summer. I could see them looking to get Rice in January.”