Manchester United legend Wes Brown has hailed Aaron Wan-Bissaka, saying that the right-back has been most consistent among other signings.

The 21-year-old joined the Red Devils from Crystal Palace this summer and has started in all of their matches. Wan-Bissaka has established himself as one of the finest right-backs in the Premier League thanks to his performances in the past 12 months.

Brown feels that he can be counted among the greats if he keeps on performing like this. The former England international told Paddy Power: “He’s been fantastic, probably the one signing for United who has been most consistent. He’s started every game, he’s got great athleticism and he’s good in the tackle.

“He’s come from Crystal Palace and people wondered if he’d be good enough for Manchester United and already from the first game it looks like he’s stepping up. He’s enjoying it and it’s where he wants to be. If he can carry on like that he’s going to be one of the greats in that position.

“He’s only young, he’s level-headed and everything he’s done, tackling, tracking back has been brilliant. I’ve even seen some of the better players not dare to have a go at him, they’re turning back and passing it. That’s the sort of player he is, no one wants to take him on because he’s going to go with everything. People say he slides in too much, but I think he times his tackles perfectly. When you have a player like that and people realise they can’t take him on, it’s an advantage to the team because they start playing back.”

So far, Wan-Bissaka has been a fine addition to Manchester United’s squad and has done very well at right-back. His performances resulted in Gareth Southgate including him in England’s squad for their matches against Bulgaria and Kosovo. However, a back injury forced the 21-year-old to withdraw.

Wan-Bissaka will be hoping to maintain his good form as Manchester United will certainly need it if they are to stand a chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. The Red Devils play Leicester City on Saturday before starting their Europa League campaign against Astana.