Barcelona and France defender Samuel Umtiti has said that he is staying at Camp Nou despite rumours linking him to a move to Arsenal.

The French international has made 98 appearances for the Blaugrana since joining them from Olympique Lyon for a transfer fee of €25 million as stated by Barca’s official site.

Umtiti was linked to a move to Arsenal with the Sun claiming last month that the Gunners were eyeing a loan move for him.

However, the 25-year-old has rubbished these claims. As quoted by Goal.com, Umtiti told Canal Football Club: “Honestly, I don’t know where this rumour with Arsenal came from. Overnight, I received messages from my friends ‘ah, so you are joining Arsenal?’ I’m not, I’m sorry but I’m staying at Barcelona.

“Contacts with Arsenal? To be honest, I don’t know if they had conversations with my agent, I just told him that I didn’t care what was happening this summer and that it wasn’t even necessary to talk to me about it. It was useless, I was going to have the same answer.

“My dream as a child is to play for Barcelona. Last season was the most difficult of my career, especially in terms of injuries.”

The French international is yet to make his first start for Barcelona this season with Ernesto Valverde preferring Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet in the heart of defence. He was an unused substitute in France’s 4-1 drubbing of Albania.

AS claimed that Umtiti was sent back after sustaining a foot injury. If this report is true, then he may be unavailable for Barcelona’s fixture against Valencia.