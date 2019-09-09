Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly ready to clear Isco to leave the club for a transfer to Manchester United this January.

The Spain international has had an up-and-down career at the Bernabeu and Don Balon now suggest Zidane won’t stop him leaving for Old Trafford as they show an interest ahead of January.

Don Balon also claim Man Utd want Paul Pogba to try to persuade Isco to leave Madrid for Manchester so he can become more of a key player at club level after a steadily diminished role in Zidane’s first-team plans.

Isco was once considered a real wonderkid during his Malaga days, but it’s fair to say his career hasn’t perhaps taken off as much as many expected.

That said, even if Isco hasn’t always been able to show his individual brilliance as a Madrid player, he has played a key role in their recent success.

The 27-year-old has an impressive list of honours from his time with Los Blancos, winning three Champions League titles and one La Liga title among others.

United could also do with his kind of creativity in their side, with Isco perhaps an ideal long-term replacement for the ageing Juan Mata.