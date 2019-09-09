Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been backed by Chris Sutton to make history and eventually overtake Wayne Rooney as the all-time leading scorer for the England national team.

The 26-year-old has now scored 25 times for the Three Lions, doing so in just 40 appearances following his hat-trick in the win over Bulgaria at the weekend.

Kane is almost half way to matching what Rooney did for England, with the former Manchester United star top of the list on 53 goals, scored over the course of 15 years playing for his country.

And while Kane did not break through to the senior England team at quite as young an age as Rooney did, his prolific record suggests he could still get there in a few years.

The Spurs hit-man is in fine form right now and has a fine partnership with Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling when they play up front together for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Sutton thinks that could be one critical factor for Kane as he backs him to end up as England’s top scorer one day.

“Harry Kane will surely break Wayne Rooney’s England record of 53 goals,” the former Premier League striker wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

“The 26-year-old is a phenomenal finisher. His game is not based on pace. Two of his three goals at Wembley came from the spot, but the fact that Kane admitted he takes up to 50 penalties in a practice session shows how meticulous he is.

“He leaves nothing to chance. He looks after himself, and sets a good example for the younger players in the England squad.

“He then scored his two penalties in emphatic fashion. So Rooney’s record should be a target, and there are a few reasons why.

“Firstly, who is going to wrestle that No 9 shirt off Kane? That role should remain his for years. Southgate has other options — Marcus Rashford can be used there, and Tammy Abraham could get the nod in the future. But Kane is his main man.

“Secondly, he will get chances to score. England know how to control the ball and toy with opponents. Sterling has been outstanding, and will continue to set up Kane.

“Thirdly, and quite simply, Kane is the ultimate finisher. No one needs to tell him where the goal is. The only thing that could stop Kane from surpassing Rooney’s record is injuries.

“Stay fit, and some day he will be able to call himself England’s top goalscorer.”