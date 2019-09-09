An Egyptian media outlet has reported that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has made the cut for the FIFPro World XI.

According to FilGoal, the 27-year-old is included in the XI. Provided this report is true, Salah will be the first African player to be inducted into the World XI since Didier Drogba in 2007.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid interested in ambitious Liverpool transfer raid amid contract uncertainty

The Egyptian international is one of the 7 Liverpool candidates, the others being Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. 2009 was the last year when the World XI had Liverpool players (Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres). We can expect some players from the Champions League winners to be in the team. Van Dijk should make the cut while Robertson and Alexander-Arnold also have a good chance.

Salah had a pretty impressive season, although not as impressive as 2017/18 but he scored 27 goals and provided 13 assists as the Reds won the Champions League and narrowly missed out on the Premier League. The 27-year-old was also the 10 players shortlisted for the FIFA Best Men’s Player of the Year but missed out on the final three that included his Liverpool teammate van Dijk, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Salah had an impressive 2018/19 season and there is a fair chance of him making the FIFPro World XI. However, besides Messi and Ronaldo, there are some other impressive forwards like Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Eden Hazard who have a good chance of making the cut.

The Egyptian international has started this season well, scoring thrice in 6 matches so far. He will hope to be on the scoresheet this weekend when Liverpool play Newcastle United.