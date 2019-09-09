Menu

Real Madrid interested in ambitious Liverpool transfer raid amid contract uncertainty

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in an ambitious transfer swoop for Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, though he’s happy where he is.

Still, this rumour comes amid some uncertainty over Van Dijk’s situation at Anfield, with conflicting reports over him possibly signing a new contract to commit his future to the Reds.

MORE: Just two Man United players make combined XI with Liverpool after bizarre Michael Owen claim

While the Daily Mirror report that the Netherlands international has agreed a new deal with Liverpool, this story was later contradicted by claims in the Liverpool Echo.

Italian journalist Nicolo Schira also believes talks are taking place over LFC tying down Van Dijk, and he also mentions the apparent interest from Real Madrid in the tweet below:

The former Southampton star makes sense as a player Los Blancos could be interested in, as he’s become one of the best players in the world in his position.

More Stories / Latest News

Van Dijk would make an ideal long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos, and give this Real squad a bit more balance to become a force in La Liga and Europe again after a difficult rebuilding period.

Still, Liverpool fans probably don’t need to worry about losing their Dutch star anyway, whether he’s about to sign a new contract or not.

liverpools-virgil-van-dijk

Virgil van Dijk is a rumoured transfer target for Real Madrid but he’s happy at Liverpool

More Stories Virgil Van Dijk