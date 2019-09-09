Real Madrid are reportedly interested in an ambitious transfer swoop for Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, though he’s happy where he is.

Still, this rumour comes amid some uncertainty over Van Dijk’s situation at Anfield, with conflicting reports over him possibly signing a new contract to commit his future to the Reds.

While the Daily Mirror report that the Netherlands international has agreed a new deal with Liverpool, this story was later contradicted by claims in the Liverpool Echo.

Italian journalist Nicolo Schira also believes talks are taking place over LFC tying down Van Dijk, and he also mentions the apparent interest from Real Madrid in the tweet below:

#Liverpool want to close Virgil #VanDijk's renew until 2025. Reds are in talks with his agent and have offered a new wages of €12,5M a year plus bonuses. #RealMadrid is interested in him, but Van Dijk is not considering to leave. #transfers #LFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) September 9, 2019

The former Southampton star makes sense as a player Los Blancos could be interested in, as he’s become one of the best players in the world in his position.

Van Dijk would make an ideal long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos, and give this Real squad a bit more balance to become a force in La Liga and Europe again after a difficult rebuilding period.

Still, Liverpool fans probably don’t need to worry about losing their Dutch star anyway, whether he’s about to sign a new contract or not.