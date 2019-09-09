Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has reportedly gone to China for specialist treatment on a hip injury.

According to a report from Channel News Asia, the Portuguese youngster is visiting Brazilian physio Eduardo Santos, who has been dubbed the ‘Miracle Doctor’ after previously sorting out a serious David Luiz injury in just a few days.

Dalot has missed the start of the season for Man Utd and fans will no doubt hope this promising talent can return to action soon after a promising first campaign at Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen, however, if the 20-year-old can now ensure he features in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side regularly due to the summer signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back.

Dalot’s injury problems certainly won’t help his cause, but United will hope this trip to China for treatment with Santos can get him back on track soon.

MUFC will likely need all the options they can get over the course of the season after an underwhelming start to 2019/20.