Bid prepared: Man United chase signing of star with £91m buy-out clause as part of potential DOUBLE swoop

Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly set to battle it out for the transfer of highly rated young midfielder Florentino Luis.

The 20-year-old is the latest big talent coming through in Portuguese football right now, and it could be that he’s about to be snapped up for a Premier League move.

According to the Daily Star, Man Utd are among Florentino’s suitors, with the youngster having a £91million buy-out clause in his Benfica contract.

The report also suggests Man City are keeping a close eye on him and preparing an opening bid of around £55m to test Benfica’s resolve.

The Portugal youth international could be an important signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, however, with this Red Devils squad currently a little short of quality in the middle of the park.

Florentino Luis in action for Benfica

United lost Ander Herrera in the summer without replacing him, and Florentino could be an ideal long-term replacement for the ageing and out-of-form Nemanja Matic.

City, meanwhile, will likely see the promising starlet as an ideal long-term successor to Fernandinho.

The Daily Star add that MUFC are continuing to scout Benfica defender Ruben Dias after previous links with him over the summer.

