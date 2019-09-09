Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly set to battle it out for the transfer of highly rated young midfielder Florentino Luis.

The 20-year-old is the latest big talent coming through in Portuguese football right now, and it could be that he’s about to be snapped up for a Premier League move.

According to the Daily Star, Man Utd are among Florentino’s suitors, with the youngster having a £91million buy-out clause in his Benfica contract.

The report also suggests Man City are keeping a close eye on him and preparing an opening bid of around £55m to test Benfica’s resolve.

The Portugal youth international could be an important signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, however, with this Red Devils squad currently a little short of quality in the middle of the park.

United lost Ander Herrera in the summer without replacing him, and Florentino could be an ideal long-term replacement for the ageing and out-of-form Nemanja Matic.

City, meanwhile, will likely see the promising starlet as an ideal long-term successor to Fernandinho.

The Daily Star add that MUFC are continuing to scout Benfica defender Ruben Dias after previous links with him over the summer.