Manchester United were reportedly open to doing business for Paul Pogba in the summer transfer window just gone.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, the Red Devils told Real Madrid they could let the France international move to the Bernabeu for a deal that would see them land a fee of €80million, plus Toni Kroos.

However, Madrid rejected this proposal, with club president Florentino Perez not keen on the idea, despite long-running links with Real and Pogba.

Don Balon also claim that Kroos would have been open to joining Man Utd, but not while they’re out of the Champions League.

One imagines this hurt United on a few occasions this summer, with Harry Maguire their only big-name signing as they instead focused on younger recruits like Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

A big name like Kroos, however, could be an important calibre of player for MUFC to go for next, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side arguably lacking experienced winners in key areas.

Few have won more than Kroos, who has picked up three Champions League titles during his time in La Liga, whilst also being a treble winner at previous club Bayern Munich and a World Cup winner with the German national team.