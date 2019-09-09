Manchester United could be in trouble in the goalkeeping department very soon as it looks increasingly likely David de Gea will not be staying at the club.

The Spain international is in the final year of his contract with the Red Devils and is seemingly no closer to deciding to put pen to paper on a renewed deal.

A report from the Sun casts serious doubt over De Gea’s future, with Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain all interested in the player who’s apparently told friends he won’t sign a new contract at Man Utd.

In fairness, De Gea’s form has not been that convincing for some time now, with United perhaps now likely to benefit from making a change in that position.

There are some top ‘keepers out there, and we’ve got six recommendations for the club to consider if De Gea does indeed quit Old Trafford…

Jan Oblak

The Express note that United are already looking into possibly signing Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak if they lose De Gea.

The Slovenia international is one of the best in the world in his position at the moment and could be just the upgrade MUFC need between the sticks.

Oblak has also previously been linked as interested in joining United in a report from ESPN, which also stated he has a release clause of £107million.

Andre Onana

ESPN have also linked the Red Devils with an interest in Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, a fine young shot-stopper who’s caught the eye in the Eredivisie and the Champions League.

Still only 23 years of age, the Cameroon international could be an ideal long-term solution to United’s goalkeeping issues, even if there are perhaps bigger names out there.

The Independent previously claimed United were set to try bidding around £40million for Onana, which might represent better value for money than most of the options out there.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Long regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in world football, AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is surely an option worth considering for Man Utd.

The Italy international has become a key player for Milan, but his future is now in some doubt as his contract will be up at the end of next season unless he extends that deal.

ESPN have previously linked Donnarumma as a player on United’s radar, and he could well be another capable replacement for De Gea for years to come.

Thibaut Courtois

If, as mentioned in the Sun report referenced above, De Gea does end up at Real Madrid, one imagines former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois could become available.

The Belgium international shone during his time in the Premier League but has often looked unconvincing in his time as a Madrid player, which would explain their interest in De Gea.

If Courtois does make way, United could do a lot worse than bring this proven shot-stopper back to England to fill their number one spot.

Wojciech Szczesny

That Sun story also mentions Juventus as being among De Gea’s suitors, which could perhaps mean Wojciech Szczesny won’t be sticking around.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper might not be the first name on most United fans’ lips, but he’s generally had a strong career in both England and Italy, even if he’s not always quite managed to establish himself as the clear first choice for his clubs.

Szczesny could surely do a job for Man Utd if needed, though he might not be top of their list of priorities.

Keylor Navas

Finally, if, as the Sun mention, De Gea is also targeted by PSG, that could perhaps mean Keylor Navas is on the move again.

The Costa Rica international only just left Real Madrid for the French giants, but it’s hard to imagine he would remain first choice if they could land an upgrade like De Gea.

If so, United could no doubt benefit from Navas as a relatively short-term option to fill that gap, before perhaps later promoting youngster Dean Henderson to number one.