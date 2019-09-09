Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has strongly hinted he’ll be looking to leave the club this January following transfer links with Aston Villa.

According to the Birmingham Mail, the Argentina international came close to a loan move to Villa in the summer, with most of the deal all agreed.

However, Rojo has now spoken about his future again with a major hint that this somewhat surprising Premier League move to Villa Park could perhaps be on again in the near future.

I talked to (Lionel) Scaloni (Argentina boss), he told me that he was happy because in the pre-season I had played many games, that I looked good and that’s why he called me, but that I had to play.

“I’m sure that to play in the national team you have to play in your club, you have to always be there, and when you’re here, show why.

“It’s difficult to leave when you are in such a big club. I had the possibility of Everton, but by decisions of the club or the manager it wasn’t possible.

“I have been fine for two years that I did not do the pre-season with the team, I feel very well physically. The most important thing for me is that, it is the coach’s decision to play or not.

“Now I have to fight until December and if it doesn’t work out, I will try to leave.

“The qualifiers and the Copa America are coming and I want to be part of that. I don’t want to be out again, I want to exhaust all the possibilities and compete to be here.”