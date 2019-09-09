Premier League legend and pundit Matt Le Tissier has majorly hit out at the penalty technique of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Both Pogba and Man Utd team-mate Marcus Rashford have taken and missed penalties for the Red Devils so far this season, with some confusion over who should be the club’s first choice for spot kicks.

Le Tissier, however, has slammed the way the France international takes a long run up for his penalties, accusing him of just doing it for show.

“Pogba’s record is far worse than Rashford’s,” Le Tissier told the Daily Mirror.

“I was never overly keen on Pogba’s run-up because it used to take so long, it became a bit of theatre and he wasn’t taking it seriously.

“It was all about trying to promote himself as being the big showman and the big ‘Here I am’ without concentrating on the job in hand.

“The way Rashford takes penalties is actually far better and if I was the manager he would be the designated penalty-taker.”

That’s quite an accusation to make, with Pogba surely only trying to do his best to trick the goalkeeper and find the back of the net, rather than necessarily doing it to make himself look better.

The 26-year-old can sometimes play with a bit of a swagger that has left him open to similar criticism in the past, however, though one imagines pundits wouldn’t be so bothered about it if United in general were getting better results.