Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been warned by pundit Alan Shearer about the risk he’s taking by relying on just Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood all season.

The Red Devils certainly look a little light up front at the moment, with Solskjaer offloading Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez over the summer without really signing anyone to replace them.

Welsh youngster Daniel James looks a fine signing who could contribute something in attack, but it does leave United short of genuine forward options, with Rashford also really struggling for form so far.

Shearer certainly seems unconvinced by Solskjaer’s options up front, with Martial’s scoring record also not the best, while highly-rated wonderkid Greenwood remains inexperienced and unproven at this level, even if he looks a real prospect for the future.

“It is a bigger issue for United because they have taken a huge gamble by not replacing Lukaku,” the former Newcastle star wrote in his column in the Sun.

“Going into the season with just Marcus, Martial and Mason Greenwood is very risky and that is a huge burden for those three to carry over a long campaign.”

United fans won’t necessarily miss Lukaku and Sanchez a great deal after their poor form for the club, but failing to replace them does look like it’s going to come back to haunt the club over the next few months.