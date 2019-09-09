Manchester City are reportedly ready to rival Real Madrid for the potential €200million transfer of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

According to Don Balon, Mbappe is Madrid’s top priority target for next summer, but City are also eager to bring in a top class attacking signing of this type.

The France international would be a superb purchase for City, with Don Balon claiming he could be keen on a move to the big stage of the Premier League.

Mbappe could no doubt boost his Ballon d’Or credentials by playing in a more competitive league, while City perhaps also look ahead of PSG in terms of winning the Champions League in the next few years.

A signing like Mbappe would no doubt boost Pep Guardiola’s side’s cause even further, with the 20-year-old looking likely to be the outstanding talent of his generation.

The former Monaco starlet has already achieved so much in his short career, scoring 89 goals at club level to win three Ligue 1 titles, as well as 13 goals for the French national team, including four at last summer’s World Cup, and one in his country’s final victory over Croatia.

If City could beat Real Madrid to Mbappe it would be a major statement by the Premier League giants, and it seems the lure of playing in England – with the potential of success and the money on offer – could be a decisive factor, according to Don Balon.