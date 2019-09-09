Arsenal centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos received plenty of criticism following Greece’s disappointing draw against Liechtenstein in Athens.

We all know that the Euro 2004 champions are in a stage of decline following their last 16 exit in the 2014 World Cup. It looked like Greece were back on track after they reached the playoffs of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers. However, things look bad for the Ethniki again as they have won just one of their 6 qualifying matches so far.

Their Euro 2020 hopes took a massive hit after they drew 1-1 against Liechtenstein. Greece opened the scoring thanks to Giorgos Masouras but their opponents got a late equaliser thanks to Dennis Salanovic who ran past Sokratis and Kostas Manolas before beating Vasilios Barkas. This was the first time Liechtenstein ever scored against the former European champions. The Ethniki are currently fifth in their group behind Italy, Finland, Armenia and Bosnia, needing a miracle to qualify.

Many fans were disappointed with the performance of Greece captain Sokratis and criticised him on Twitter.

So Greece concede a goal from Lichtenstein,score 1-1 and we still play Sokratis as our main CB , omfg ??????? #Greece #Afc — Apostolos Stephanou (@10Tolis10) September 8, 2019

Sokratis needs dropped imo — King Chata (@ChaseTheCreator) September 8, 2019

Loool Sokratis has been pretty average this season — g.o.a.t. (@FavelaFergie) September 8, 2019

Sokratis is the worst defender in football history. — Eli Naddour (@EliNaddour) September 8, 2019