Man City have been linked with a move for Inter defender Milan Skriniar next year, but he reportedly won’t be going anywhere if Antonio Conte has his say.

As noted by the Manchester Evening News, there have been suggestions that the reigning Premier League champions could look to bolster their defensive options with the 24-year-old.

It comes after the injury setback suffered by Aymeric Laporte, which coupled with Vincent Kompany’s departure this past summer, leaves Pep Guardiola with a potential headache on his hands given the lack of quality depth available in central defence.

With that in mind, a signing could be made to address the situation next year, but it doesn’t sound as though it will be realistic to target Skriniar.

As reported by Tuttosport, it seems unlikely that they will have any success in trying to prise the Slovakian international away from the San Siro as it’s noted that both Inter and Conte himself have no intention of selling an important figure in January, and potentially not even at the end of the season.

Conte will undoubtedly rely heavily on his defensive ace to help give them a platform to topple Juventus in Serie A and to challenge in Europe, and so it would seem to make no sense at all to sell a player of Skriniar’s importance halfway through the campaign.

The defender has featured 86 times for Inter since his move from Sampdoria in 2017, and having helped them to secure qualification for the Champions League last season, they’ll be looking to go one better this time round and compete for the Scudetto.

In turn, the last thing that seems to be on anyone’s mind at Inter is the possibility of an exit despite touted interest from City and Guardiola.