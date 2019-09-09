Juventus winger Douglas Costa has dismissed claims of a possible move to Man Utd this past summer and supposed remarks made by a representative.

As noted by the Daily Mail, Giovanni Branchini was labelled as a representative for the Brazilian international and was said to have knowledge of the situation this past summer, and specifically interest from Man Utd and why a move to Old Trafford didn’t materialise.

However, Costa was quick to rebuff those comments as he took to Instagram, as noted by Goal Italy, as he not only rejected claims that negotiations were held over a move to Man Utd, but also that Branchini is authorised to speak on his behalf and negotiate any possible move.

“Clarification note. I use this entry to deny the unfounded news published today, according to which I was negotiating with a club during the last transfer window. From the beginning of the season I was clear that I would stay here to win titles and give my blood for the Juventus jersey.

“Junior Mendonza is my only agent and authorised person to speak on my behalf. Grateful for the attention. Douglas Costa.”

That would therefore suggest that the 28-year-old was never close to an exit from the reigning Serie A champions, and that perhaps no talks took place over a possible move to Old Trafford.

Costa struggled for form last season as he failed to offer a decisive option in the final third for the most part, but he has bounced back well so far this season with two assists in his first two Serie A appearances.

Having dismissed and denied any chance of a move to Manchester this summer, he’ll hope to focus on his football and continue to play a key role for Maurizio Sarri’s side moving forward as they go in search of more major trophies this year.