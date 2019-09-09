Tottenham Hotspur star Danny Rose has said that he will speak about what happened during this summer when he was up for sale.

The left-back was among the three players who weren’t in Spurs’ squad for their pre-season matches to ‘explore prospective opportunities with other clubs’ as stated by the club’s website. They wrote: “Vincent Janssen, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Danny Rose have been granted additional time off in order to explore prospective opportunities with other clubs.” However, the left-back stayed in North London.

Rose didn’t give any detail but did say that everything written about him wasn’t true and he will speak out on it in the future. As quoted by Sky Sports, the England international said: “It wasn’t tough, it is what it is. Not everything that was publicised in the summer was entirely true and I think in the future I will have my say on everything that happened but I don’t want to focus on negativity at the minute.

“I guess I should be happy with maybe being up for sale and having started the first four games for Tottenham and the first England game of the campaign. I can’t lie I am very happy, but I just want to say that everything that was written in the summer wasn’t entirely true.”

The 29-year-old has made 202 appearances for the Lilywhites since joining them from Leeds United, scoring 10 goals and providing 27 assists so far. This season, Rose has started all of Spurs’ Premier League matches and is bound to play a key role under Pochettino. He also played the entirety of England’s Euro qualifier against Bulgaria and will hope to feature in tomorrow’s match against Kosovo.

Following the international break, Spurs play Crystal Palace before playing their Champions League opener against Olympiacos