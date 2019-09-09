Real Madrid are reportedly working to close a deal to seal the transfer of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek to go through next season.

The Spanish giants apparently fear, however, that Tottenham and other clubs could still possibly hijack the deal with a last-minute offer of their own, according to Don Balon.

Van de Beek has looked hugely impressive for Ajax in recent times, establishing himself as one of the finest young midfielders in the game after his role in helping the club to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

In many ways, it’s surprising Van de Beek hasn’t been snapped up by a European super club already, especially as Ajax have been raided for Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong, who moved in the summer to Juventus and Barcelona, respectively.

Van de Beek makes sense as a good fit for either Madrid or Tottenham, with Don Balon explaining that Los Blancos want him as a long-term replacement for Luka Modric.

The 22-year-old could also be important for Spurs, who face doubt over keeping Christian Eriksen as he enters the final few months of his contract.