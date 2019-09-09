Video: Georginio Wijnaldum heads home to wrap up Netherlands rout of Estonia

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum was on the scoresheet for the Netherlands in their 4-0 win over Estonia on Monday night.

The two sides met in a Euro 2020 Group C qualification clash with the standings making for very interesting reading after five games played.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid interested in ambitious Liverpool transfer raid amid contract uncertainty

The Dutch have a game in hand on their rivals, but given that they trail both Germany and Northern Ireland by three points, they can’t afford to drop anymore points if they want to be at the tournament next year.

In turn, it was vital that they got a positive result against Estonia, and they did so in comfortable fashion as a Ryan Babel double and a Memphis Depay goal put them in cruise control.

However, they weren’t done there as Wijnaldum got in on the act as he headed home a fourth, as seen in the video below, with the Netherlands sealing all three points and giving themselves a major boost in their bid to qualify.

Time will tell how the group plays out, but it would certainly have been a morale-boosting way to sign off on the international break with Liverpool fans undoubtedly enjoying this from the midfield ace too…

GOAL | Wijnaldum scoort op assist van Memphis! ? 0??-4?? #ESTNED ????? pic.twitter.com/raCWKZFoej — Eleven Sports (NL) (@ElevenBE_nl) September 9, 2019

Gini Wijnaldum scores again for Holland…he can’t stop scoring for his country!pic.twitter.com/FZNMgdGyMK — ??? Love4 Liverpool FC ??? (@Love4LFC) September 9, 2019