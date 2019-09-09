Video: Marcel Halstenberg produces stunning strike to give Germany lead vs N Ireland

Germany were forced to work hard in their clash against Northern Ireland on Monday night, but Marcel Halstenberg ensured they took the lead in style.

The 27-year-old had three caps to his name prior to this week, as his form for RB Leipzig has ensured that he has been given a chance to impress on the international stage.

SEE MORE: Video: Daniel James scores stunning goal for Wales in clash with Belarus

He’ll certainly remember his trip to Northern Ireland after this, as he produced a sensational strike to break the deadlock.

As seen in the video below, the German international saw a ball into the box get a flick on into his path on the far side of the pitch, and with no need to take a touch to get the ball under control, Halstenberg unleashed a stunning first-time effort which flew into the back of the net.

The technique and quality required to pull this off makes it a brilliant individual goal, and he’ll surely have a hard time producing a better strike in his career…

Germany's breakthrough came thanks to Marcel Halstenberg's brilliant strike! ?? Watch N Ireland 0-1 Germany live on Sky Sports Main Event or follow here: https://t.co/Pei81ROQi4 pic.twitter.com/JfaEUImj9C — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 9, 2019