Video: Marcel Halstenberg produces stunning strike to give Germany lead vs N Ireland

International Football
Germany were forced to work hard in their clash against Northern Ireland on Monday night, but Marcel Halstenberg ensured they took the lead in style.

The 27-year-old had three caps to his name prior to this week, as his form for RB Leipzig has ensured that he has been given a chance to impress on the international stage.

He’ll certainly remember his trip to Northern Ireland after this, as he produced a sensational strike to break the deadlock.

As seen in the video below, the German international saw a ball into the box get a flick on into his path on the far side of the pitch, and with no need to take a touch to get the ball under control, Halstenberg unleashed a stunning first-time effort which flew into the back of the net.

The technique and quality required to pull this off makes it a brilliant individual goal, and he’ll surely have a hard time producing a better strike in his career…

