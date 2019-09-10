Liverpool midfielder James Milner has been confirmed as the Reds’ fittest player, with the 33-year-old beating all his teammates in pre-season fitness tests.

Milner has managed to establish a reputation as somewhat of a workhorse over the last few years of his career, and this reputation has definitely been backed up following the result of Liverpool’s pre-season fitness tests.

As per the Athletic, via the Mirror, Milner beat all of his teammates in Liverpool’s pre-season fitness test, with the test itself seeing players do laps of their training ground, with the speed and distance needed to run increasing with each lap.

The report also notes that in these tests, it was Milner who came out on top, with the 33-year-old, who’s current £120,000-a-week deal runs out in the summer, beating the likes of Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Fabinho in the tests.

Following these result, Milner has definitely proven that he’s still capable of playing football at the highest level despite his age, thus Liverpool may want to think about offering him a new deal soon given that his current one runs out at the end of the season.

Milner’s versatility is also another aspect that Liverpool may want to think about when deciding whether to offer the Englishman an extension to his current deal.

The former Man City man is capable of playing on either wing, in central midfielder, and at both right back and left back, something that could persuade the club into handing him a new deal before his current one expires.