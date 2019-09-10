AC Milan could reportedly swoop for Rodrigo De Paul as speculation has linked Franck Kessie with an exit in a potential midfield reshuffle.

The Rossoneri have picked up three points from their opening two games of the Serie A season, as they hope to see off Verona this weekend to start to build some momentum.

Coach Marco Giampaolo replaced Gennaro Gattuso over the summer and saw six new signings arrive to bolster his squad and allow him to bring in players suited to his needs.

However, it appears as though there could still be further moves in the pipeline, with a signing and a departure being touted this week.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, the Italian giants are considering a swoop for Udinese’s De Paul, but would have to potentially satisfy his touted €30m price-tag.

It’s added that Milan could perhaps sign him on loan initially with an obligation to buy or possibly involve a player in a swap deal, and so it remains to be seen what, if any, proposal appeals to Udinese to convince them to do a deal.

Meanwhile, MilanNews report via Sky Sports, that both Monaco and Wolves are interested in Kessie, who is said to be valued at €30m too.

In turn, although the two individuals are very different players, there could be a midfield reshuffle at Milan which sees De Paul come in and Kessie move on with the two touted price-tags cancelling each other out.

Given what Kessie provides in midfield though, namely through his energy, tenacity and defensive work, he has firmly established himself as a key figure for Milan and so it would arguably be a questionable move if they chose to sell him and then not look to sign a player who can offer the same attributes.

Time will tell what changes are made to Giampaolo’s squad in January, if any, but in the more immediate future the focus will be on putting themselves in contention for a top-four finish in Serie A this season.