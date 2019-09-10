Arsenal legend Kanu has stated that he thinks the Gunners ‘made a mistake’ in their decision to sell winger Alex Iwobi to Everton this summer.

Iwobi ended up sealing a last-minute, deadline day move to the Toffees in a £30M deal according to the Daily Mail, as the Nigerian finally ended up long stay with the club by sealing a move to Goodison Park.

And following this decision to sell the midfielder, club legend Kanu has slammed the north London side for their decision to cash in on him.

As per Goal, when speaking about Arsenal selling Iwobi, Kanu stated “I would say they made a mistake, 100 per cent. Why they let him go, I don’t know. He’s a boy who, in and out, is Arsenal. He always wanted to do his best for the club. He loves the club, but not only that he can play football.”

Kanu’s claim may have some sort of substance to it, as the north London side may be lacking a few options out-wide following their decision to sell Iwobi last month.

The club only really have players like Reiss Nelson and Nicolas Pepe to choose from on the wings, something that means they probably could’ve done with keeping ahold of the Nigerian until next summer at the earliest.

Should Iwobi go on and have an impressive first season with Everton over the next 10 months or so, Arsenal may very well live to regret their decision to sell the Nigerian international in August, something Kanu thinks they’ll do given his words on the situation…