Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has revealed that he was so desperate to leave Arsenal this summer that, when he learnt of Roma’s interest, the Armenian didn’t even bother to ask about money.

Mkhitaryan sealed a temporary departure from the north London club this summer, with the former Man United man joining Italian giants Roma on loan as per Arsenal’s official website.

And following this move, Mkhitaryan has come out and revealed just how desperate he was to seal a move away from the Gunners ahead of the transfer deadline.

According to the Sun, Mkhitaryan has given up more than half of his weekly wage in order to move to Roma, with the player himself stating that “I got a call from my agent and I wanted to come, because it was a great opportunity for me. I didn’t even have a discussion with my agent about money.”

Given that Mkhitaryan seemingly didn’t care about money at all in regards to his loan move to Roma, it seems as if the 30-year-old was absolutely desperate to seal a move away from the Emirates by any means necessary.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Armenian international fairs during his loan spell in the Italian capital, and whether Roma’d be willing to go back in for him next summer.

Mkhitaryan will surely look to impressive during his time with the Serie A outfit, as he surely looks to put himself in the shop window ahead of future transfer windows in order to try and end his nightmare stint in north London once and for all.