Barcelona are said to be eyeing up a potential move for Napoli and Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz as a possible replacement for one of Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic or Carles Alena.

Ruiz has been a hit for Carlo Ancelotti’s side since he joined the club from Real Betis in the summer of 2018, with the Spaniard managing to establish himself as one of the most talented midfielders in Serie A since then.

And following this brilliant first season in Naples, it seems like the Spanish international has caught the eye of one of the world’s biggest clubs in the form of Barcelona.

As per Don Balon, Barca, as well as Real Madrid, as eyeing up the Spaniard, whose value currently sits at around €60M, with the Blaugrana viewing him as a possible replacement for either Alena, Vidal or Rakitic.

Ruiz’s displays with both Betis and Napoli have shown that’d he be a great fit for Barca, thus we’re sure fans of the Spanish giants would be delighted if their side ended up signing the 23-year-old.

Barca’s play style requires their players to be fantastic in possession, as well composed when on the ball, two qualities Ruiz has in abundance.

Considering that both Rakitic and Vidal are both in their 30’s, Barca would be doing some wonderful business if they were to replace either with the signing of Ruiz.

And who knows, if the Blaugrana are serious about Ruiz, that scenario could end proving to be the case in the near future…