Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena has reportedly decided to leave the club in January, news which comes after the Spaniard failed to seal a move away from the Nou Camp during the summer.

Alena has been a useful player for Ernesto Valverde since the start of last season, with the youngster proving to be a good impact sub for Barca when then Spanish giants are looking to add a bit more life to their midfield.

However, it doesn’t like the club will be able to call upon the 21-year-old for much longer should the player get his own way in the January transfer window.

According to Don Balon, Alena has decided that his future lies away from the Blaugrana, with the player set to try and leave the club in the winter window.

The report also notes that this decision from the player comes after he failed in his attempts to leave the club during the last day of the summer window.

Alena is a very promising, young midfielder, one who could end up being an important first team player for Barca in the near future, thus the club could very well regret letting him go in the future should he end up fulfilling his potential.

Should Barca be willing to let Alena leave in January, it’ll be interesting to see how much the Blaugrana end up wanting in return for the Spaniard’s signature.