Menu

Best defenders on FIFA 20: Virgil van Dijk joined by Liverpool team-mate, Spurs and Man City stars in but no room for expensive Man Utd signing

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

It’s still over two weeks until FIFA 20 is released, but FIFA fever is kicking in early as player ratings from the latest edition of the game filter through.

Luckily for you, we’ve put together the lists you need if you want to prepare the best possible team you can put together on the new FIFA.

MORE: Video: Michael Owen reveals he wanted transfer back to Liverpool

Below, we’ve got the best defenders on FIFA 20, and you can also click these links for the best forwards on FIFA 20, the best goalkeepers on FIFA 20, and the best midfielders on FIFA 20.

There have no doubt been one or two questionable decisions that will irk fans, but we’re not here to provide comment – just the cold, hard facts.

Make your own minds up about the ratings and rankings, but below is how they’ve decided the top 25 defenders on the game.

virgil van dijk

Virgil van Dijk is the best defender on FIFA 20

manchester united defender harry maguire

Harry Maguire didn’t make the top 25 best defenders on FIFA 20

More Stories / Latest News

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk tops the list after a superb rise in the last couple of years, with a Ballon d’Or perhaps incoming after winning PFA Player of the Year and Uefa Men’s Player of the Year.

There’s notably no room in the top 25 for the most expensive defender of all time, however, as FIFA’s stats perhaps suggest Manchester United overpaid for Harry Maguire…

Virgil van Dijk | Liverpool: 90

Sergio Ramos | Real Madrid: 89

Giorgio Chiellini | Juventus: 89

Kalidou Koulibaly | Napoli: 89

Gerard Pique | FC Barcelona: 88

Jordi Alba | FC Barcelona: 87

Toby Alderweireld | Tottenham: 87

Aymeric Laporte | Manchester City: 87

Thiago Silva | Paris Saint-Germain: 87

Jan Vertonghen | Tottenham: 87

Joshua Kimmich | Bayern Munich: 86

Marquinhos | Paris Saint-Germain: 86

Leonardo Bonucci | Juventus: 86

Milan Skriniar | Inter Milan: 86

Samuel Umtiti | FC Barcelona: 86

Marcelo | Real Madrid: 85

Andrew Robertson | Liverpool: 85

Raphael Varane | Real Madrid: 85

de-ligt-juventus

Matthijs de Ligt unsurprisingly makes the FIFA best defenders list

Matthijs de Ligt | Juventus: 85

Alex Sandro | Juventus: 85

Niklas Sule | Bayern Munich: 85

David Alaba | Bayern Munich: 85

Dani Carvajal | Real Madrid: 85

Kostas Manolas | Napoli: 85

Jose Maria Gimenez | Atletico Madrid: 85

More Stories Alex Sandro Andrew Robertson Aymeric Laporte daniel carvajal David Alaba Gerard Pique Giorgio Chiellini Harry Maguire Jan Vertonghen Jordi Alba Jose Gimenez Joshua Kimmich Kalidou Koulibaly Kostas Manolas Leonardo Bonucci Marcelo Marquinhos Matthijs de Ligt Milan Skriniar Niklas Sule Raphael Varane Samuel Umtiti Sergio Ramos thiago silva Toby Alderweireld Virgil van Dijk