It’s still over two weeks until FIFA 20 is released, but FIFA fever is kicking in early as player ratings from the latest edition of the game filter through.

Luckily for you, we’ve put together the lists you need if you want to prepare the best possible team you can put together on the new FIFA.

Below, we’ve got the best defenders on FIFA 20, and you can also click these links for the best forwards on FIFA 20, the best goalkeepers on FIFA 20, and the best midfielders on FIFA 20.

There have no doubt been one or two questionable decisions that will irk fans, but we’re not here to provide comment – just the cold, hard facts.

Make your own minds up about the ratings and rankings, but below is how they’ve decided the top 25 defenders on the game.

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk tops the list after a superb rise in the last couple of years, with a Ballon d’Or perhaps incoming after winning PFA Player of the Year and Uefa Men’s Player of the Year.

There’s notably no room in the top 25 for the most expensive defender of all time, however, as FIFA’s stats perhaps suggest Manchester United overpaid for Harry Maguire…

Virgil van Dijk | Liverpool: 90

Sergio Ramos | Real Madrid: 89

Giorgio Chiellini | Juventus: 89

Kalidou Koulibaly | Napoli: 89

Gerard Pique | FC Barcelona: 88

Jordi Alba | FC Barcelona: 87

Toby Alderweireld | Tottenham: 87

Aymeric Laporte | Manchester City: 87

Thiago Silva | Paris Saint-Germain: 87

Jan Vertonghen | Tottenham: 87

Joshua Kimmich | Bayern Munich: 86

Marquinhos | Paris Saint-Germain: 86

Leonardo Bonucci | Juventus: 86

Milan Skriniar | Inter Milan: 86

Samuel Umtiti | FC Barcelona: 86

Marcelo | Real Madrid: 85

Andrew Robertson | Liverpool: 85

Raphael Varane | Real Madrid: 85

Matthijs de Ligt | Juventus: 85

Alex Sandro | Juventus: 85

Niklas Sule | Bayern Munich: 85

David Alaba | Bayern Munich: 85

Dani Carvajal | Real Madrid: 85

Kostas Manolas | Napoli: 85

Jose Maria Gimenez | Atletico Madrid: 85