Chelsea are reportedly set to hand new contracts to Reece James, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham, as the Blues seemingly close in on tying Callum Hudson-Odoi down to a new mega-money deal.

According to the Express, the 18-year-old is close to agreeing a new deal with the west London side, one that’ll see him take home around £180,000-a-week, with the club also opening talks with Emerson Palmieri over a new deal as well.

And amidst this, it seems like the Blues are keen to agree new contracts with even more players, as it’s also noted that Frank Lampard’s side have plans to offer Abraham, Tomori and James new deals in the near future.

Given that they can’t sign any players until next summer due to a transfer ban imposed upon them by FIFA, it seems like the Blues aren’t taking any chances in the fact that they won’t be able to sign any replacements should these aforementioned stars leave in January.

Abraham and Tomori have proven to be a useful players for Chelsea so far this season, with the forward even bagging himself four goals in his side’s first four league games this term.

Both James and Hudson-Odoi should find themselves slotting into the club’s first team alongside Abraham once the duo recover from their respective injuries, thus this future decision to hand them new deals seems like a wise one to say the least.

Should the Blues be successful in their want to tie all these players down to new deals, it’ll come as a big boost to the club’s future, as it means other sides will have to try even harder to pry them away from Stamford Bridge in the coming years.